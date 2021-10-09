Support Surges For Family Of Retired NYPD Officer Swept Away In Downingtown Flood Waters

Support is pouring in for the family of a retired NYPD officer who was killed last week as heavy rain from Hurricane Ida's remnants passed through southeastern Pennsylvania.

Michael Nastasi, 51, was on his way to save his wife Donna when fast-moving flood waters swept away his car in Downingtown.

Sadly, the Coroner's Office responded to a storm-related death in Downingtown this morning. Michael Nastasi, 51, of Downingtown, is presumed to have drowned. An autopsy is scheduled. Posted by Chester County Coroner on Thursday, September 2, 2021

The former West Islip, NY resident also leaves behind a daughter and a son.

"Michael was everything you would want in a friend! He was hysterical, sweet, and had that sarcasm you can’t deny,” GoFundMe organizer, Pamela Bonnet wrote.

"If you played golf, enjoyed a cold beer, and could man up to the poker table he was your man!”

The fundraiser had raised over $7,000 as of Sept. 10.

The family aims to use the funds for memorial services and golf events in his honor.

"Michael’s love for his wife and kids was everlasting, but so was his love for golf," his obituary reads.

Click here to donate. Click here for the full obituary.

