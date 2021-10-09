Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
News

Support Surges For Family Of Retired NYPD Officer Swept Away In Downingtown Flood Waters

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Michael Nastasi, 51, was on his way to save his wife Donna when fast-moving flood waters swept away his car in Downingtown.
Michael Nastasi, 51, was on his way to save his wife Donna when fast-moving flood waters swept away his car in Downingtown. Photo Credit: GoFundMe screenshot/Pamela Bonnet

Support is pouring in for the family of a retired NYPD officer who was killed last week as heavy rain from Hurricane Ida's remnants passed through southeastern Pennsylvania.

Michael Nastasi, 51, was on his way to save his wife Donna when fast-moving flood waters swept away his car in Downingtown.

The former West Islip, NY resident also leaves behind a daughter and a son.

"Michael was everything you would want in a friend! He was hysterical, sweet, and had that sarcasm you can’t deny,” GoFundMe organizer, Pamela Bonnet wrote.

"If you played golf, enjoyed a cold beer, and could man up to the poker table he was your man!”

The fundraiser had raised over $7,000 as of Sept. 10.

The family aims to use the funds for memorial services and golf events in his honor.

"Michael’s love for his wife and kids was everlasting, but so was his love for golf," his obituary reads.

Click here to donate. Click here for the full obituary.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.