SEEN HIM? Philadelphia Police Search For Teenage Sexual Assault Suspect

Philadelphia police have released new photos of a teenage boy accused of sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint last month.

The unidentified teenager entered a woman’s apartment in the 400 block of South 45th Street around 2:30 a.m. on April 21.

He held her at knife point and sexually assaulted the woman multiple times over a three hour period according to police.

The teen fled the scene through a basement window around 6 a.m.

The suspect is described as an approximately 16-year-old Black male, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds and standing between 5-foot-9 to 10-inches with a thin, muscular build.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white tank top, gray sweatpants with black zippers and black sneakers.

He has brown eyes and was last seen with braids in his hair that came down to his eyebrows, but police say he may have changed his appearance, possibly wearing green contact lenses and he may have cut or dyed his hair.

A sketch of the teen was released online before the photos. The sketch did not have much shading and did not denote the teens age well, and was ridiculed on social media.

Wanted: Suspect for Home Invasion/Sexual Assault in the 18th District https://t.co/LVGYat0ZWO pic.twitter.com/CwNsUnnQuL — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) May 3, 2021

The police released photos on Tuesday.

Police ask you not to approach him if you see him but instead call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact Central Detective Division: 215-685-3264/3266 Det. Kahlan #732 DC 21-18-021845 SVU# 21-1424.

