Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Breaking News: Fugitives Wanted In Norristown Homicide Captured In Florida By U.S. Marshals, DA Says
News

SEEN HIM? Philadelphia Police Search For Teenage Sexual Assault Suspect

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Teenage sexual assault suspect.
Teenage sexual assault suspect. Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police

Philadelphia police have released new photos of a teenage boy accused of sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint last month.

The unidentified teenager entered a woman’s apartment in the 400 block of South 45th Street around 2:30 a.m. on April 21.

He held her at knife point and sexually assaulted the woman multiple times over a three hour period according to police.

The teen fled the scene through a basement window around 6 a.m.

The suspect is described as an approximately 16-year-old Black male, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds and standing between 5-foot-9 to 10-inches with a thin, muscular build.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white tank top, gray sweatpants with black zippers and black sneakers.

He has brown eyes and was last seen with braids in his hair that came down to his eyebrows, but police say he may have changed his appearance, possibly wearing green contact lenses and he may have cut or dyed his hair.

A sketch of the teen was released online before the photos. The sketch did not have much shading and did not denote the teens age well, and was ridiculed on social media.

The police released photos on Tuesday.

Police ask you not to approach him if you see him but instead call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact Central Detective Division: 215-685-3264/3266 Det. Kahlan #732 DC 21-18-021845 SVU# 21-1424.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.