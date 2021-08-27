Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
SEEN HIM? Pennsylvania Police Search For Child Abuser Who May Have Victims In Multiple States

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Graham Roman.
Graham Roman. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

A known child abuser is wanted by Pennsylvania state police in Chester county.

Graham Roman, 31, of Malvern, is wanted for child sex abuse crimes in Pennsylvania and possibly Georgia and Florida, according to police.

Pennsylvania state police in Chester County initiated an investigation into a report of a child who was allegedly sexually abused by Graham Roman in East Whiteland Township in Aug.

During the course of their investigation police learned the child was abused on at least two occasions by Roman with the first known incident occurring in April.

Roman has been charged with the following:

  • F1 Unlawful Contact With Minor - Sexual Offenses
  • F1 Criminal Solicitation - Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act - Knowingly Depicts on
  • Computer, Photo, etc.
  • F3 Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above
  • M1 Corruption of Minors
  • F2 Interference With the Custody Of Children
  • Criminal Use Of Communication Facility
  • M3 Sell/Furnish Liquor Etc to Minors
  • F1 Criminal Solicitation - Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act - Knowingly or Permitting Child
  • Criminal Solicitation - Dissem Photo/Film of Child Sex Acts
  • F3 Endangering Welfare of Children - Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense
  • Luring A Child Into Motor Vehicle

Roman a state parole.

He is thought to have recently traveled to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The vehicles he has access to and could possibly be driving are:

  • A 2015 Jeep Cherokee gray in color bearing the PA Registration LCP1412
  • An orange Jeep, an unknown model and registration

More victims in Pennsylvania and possibly Georgia and Florida are suspected based on the investigation by PSP.

“Roman is traveling and specific attention to this case should be by residents of Florida, Georgia and Pennsylvania at this time,” Pennsylvania State Trooper Kevin S. Kochka said in a press release.

Anyone who was a victim, knows of a victim or may have information on Roman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Embreeville Barracks, 610-486- 6280.

