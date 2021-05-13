Pennsylvania Man, 80--Who Claimed Antifa Caused Jan. 6 Capitol Riot--Arrested By FBI

An 80-year-old Chester County man has been arrested by the FBI as the 40th Pennsylvania resident charged for having a role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Gary Wickersham, of West Chester, was charged on May 7 following an FBI investigation.

Court documents on Wickersham’s case thus far were released late on Tuesday.

Investigators identified him three days after the riot when an acquaintance shared texts Wickresham sent about the time he spent inside the Capitol Building during the insurrection.

Wickersham--falsely claimed antifa was behind the attack, but he had the right to be inside the Capitol because he pays his taxes-- according to court documents.

Additional social media videos and photos surfaced in the days following, according to court documents.

The images online showed him confronting two different Capitol police officers.

The FBI came to his home in Chester County on Jan. 15. At the time, he admitted he was there saying he traveled by bus to attend Trump’s rally, marched to the Capitol and joined the mob that was “cursing, screaming, knocking cops away, breaking down windows and doors.”

He claimed he witnessed a “rugby scrum” between the crowd and police in the Capitol crypt--where CCTV footage also showed him--and proceed to tell the FBI which hallways he walked down and what offices he passed. One of the offices he passed was that of House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

It is unknown why Wickersham was not arrested and charged in Jan. The US Attorney’s office has yet to comment.

He has been charged with disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and unauthorized entry into a restricted area.

Wickersham self-surrendered to agents according to his attorney, who added his client is “taking these charges very seriously.”

He has been released pending a trial.

The maximum sentence for his charges is one year in prison.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.