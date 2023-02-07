Parkesburg Magician Scott Alexander Dead At 52

Scott Alexander, a Pennsylvania husband, father of three, and professional magician died suddenly after suffering a stroke, his wife Jenny said on Instagram. He was 52.

Alexander — who once wowed TV audiences on "America's Got Talent" in 2011 and has ties to both Parkesburg and Lancaster — was working on a cruise ship in the Caribbean Sea at the time of his death, Jenny said. The magician's social media shows his most recent employer as Royal Caribbean Cruises.

"He is gone," Jenny wrote in a public post on Facebook. "We have lost a father, a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, a mentor, and one hell of an entertainer."

Alexander was booked to perform at Smoke and Mirrors Magic Theater in Abington on Feb. 14 and 15, with the former show being sold out as of Tuesday, Feb. 7. Jenny is asking for ticketholders' patience "as we sort things out."

On his YouTube channel, Alexander said he spent seven years performing at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas and said he'd previously worked as an entertainer for Disney Cruise Lines. In addition to AGT, Alexander performed on The Oprah Winfrey Show and Penn & Teller: Fool Us, per his online bio.

On stage, the magician charmed audiences with his extensive use of humor and crowd work.

Off stage, loved ones say the dad-of-three was a loving and attentive family man. He raised his family in the Octorara School District in western Chester County and once performed a show to help raise funds for the high school's new outdoor track, Lancaster Online has reported.

"Those within this circle knew him as a good man, a loving Husband, a caring father," wrote GoFundMe campaign organizer Ashley DeStephano.

"[He was] the dad who helped with homecoming parade floats, science projects, Halloween costumes, his kids’ talent show school performances [...] He very clearly loved his family, his wife, and his three children," she said.

DeStephano is raising money to help Alexander's grieving family deal with "anything they may need for the foreseeable future, as well as their children's future," she writes. As of Tuesday, the effort has garnered more than $6,500 of the requested $200,000.

As well as his loving wife, Scott Alexander is survived by his children, Jack, Roxy, and Sawyer, according to the GoFundMe.

