PA School Tried Hiding Student's Gender Transition: Report

A Pennsylvania school tried hiding a student's preferred pronouns from their parents, FoxNews reports.

In emails obtained by the outlet from Charles F. Patton Middle School staff, one counselor notes that the student identifies as non-binary and prefers to be addressed using they/them pronouns.

"If you are emailing home, it may be best to use she/her when referring to [the student]," the counselor said in the email, along with an attachment of the American Psychological Association’s ‘A Guide to Supporting Trans and Gender Diverse Students,’ according to the outlet.

No Left Turn in Education President Dr. Elana Fishbein told the outlet that "it is unconscionable for any teacher to go behind a parent's back to meddle in a child's mental, physical and emotional health."

Efforts to promote a safe environment for LGBTQ+ students were made by officials as a result.

