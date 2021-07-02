PA Lottery: More Than $248 Million In Scratch-Off Prizes Sold At These Pennsylvania Stores

Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed more than $248.8 million in prizes during January, including two top prizes worth $3 million.

Eight top prizes of $1 million were claimed by players from Northumberland County, Westmoreland County, Philadelphia, New York and New Jersey.

Some retailers earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $3 million-winning tickets and others a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million.

Those retailers are:

Thorndale Exxon & Tiger Mart, 3727 Lincoln Highway East, Thorndale, Chester County ($10,000 bonus);

($10,000 bonus); Fine Wine & Good Spirits, 215 Lancaster Ave., Malvern, Chester County ( $10,000 bonus);

$10,000 bonus); Wawa, 3341 Grant Ave., Philadelphia ($5,000 bonus);

($5,000 bonus); Eastgate Exxon & Convenience Store, 12 Eastgate Ave., Monessen, Westmoreland County ($5,000 bonus);

($5,000 bonus); J.R.’s Mini Mart, 904 W. Arch St., Coal Township , Northumberland County ($5,000 bonus);

($5,000 bonus); Commissary Food Market, 5255 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia ($5,000 bonus);

($5,000 bonus); Kirmani Fresh Market, 2232 Route 115, Brodheadsville, Monroe County ($5,000 bonus);

($5,000 bonus); Turkey Hill, 2 E. Valley Ave., Elysburg, Northumberland County ($5,000 bonus);

($5,000 bonus); Wawa, 215 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, Chester County ($5,000 bonus); and

($5,000 bonus); and Dandy Mini Mart, 244 Spring St., Sayre, Bradford County ($5,000 bonus).

Other big prizes claimed during January included eight prizes of $500,000; seven prizes of $300,000; 17 prizes of $250,000; and 14 prizes of $100,000.

The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.

Scratch-Off games currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $3 million.

Before playing any game, players should read and understand the rules, remaining prizes and specific chances of winning at palottery.com. Check tickets promptly and immediately claim winnings.

Prizes expire one year from a Scratch-Off game’s end-sale date, which is posted on palottery.com.

