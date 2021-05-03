PA Detective Gives HBO Police Show 'Authentic Feel,' Report Says

A Pennsylvania detective is doing her part to help an HBO police show feel that much more authentic.

Chester County detective Christine Bleiler has been working with Kate Winslet, who plays a detective in "Mare of Easttown," based in the suburbs of Philadelphia, the DelCo Times reports.

The show follows the small-town detective investigating a homicide while trying to keep her life from falling apart, IMDB says.

Bleiler, previously of the Oxford Police Department, began working with the show's directors in 2018 and has since formed a close working relationship with Winslet, the DelCo Times reports.

In a series of phone calls between the actress and the detective, the pair bonded over commonalities such as motherhood as Bleiler coached Winslet on how to further embrace her role on the show -- noting it's one she takes seriously, the outlet says.

