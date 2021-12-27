Contact Us
Most Of America's Mushrooms Come From This Tiny Pennsylvania Town: Report

Nicole Acosta
Mushrooms
Mushrooms Photo Credit: Pixabay (peter-facebook)

How much room does a mushroom need to party? As mushroom as possible!

In a small eastern Pennsylvania town, however, the fungus has more than enough room to grow. 

More than 60 percent of America's mushrooms come from Kennett Square -- otherwise known as the "Mushroom Capital of the World," Business Insider reports.

It's where farmers grow, harvest, and pack nearly 400 million mushrooms each year.

The farms, located about an hour outside of Philadelphia, boast every mushroom variety imaginable, from crimini to portabello and shiitake to oyster.

Want to learn more?

Click here to watch a full Business Insider report on the mushroom farming process and the current labor shortage.

