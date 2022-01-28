Missing Pennsylvania Man Possibly In South Jersey: Police

A man reported missing Thursday in Pennsylvania may be in South Jersey, authorities said.

Anthony Robert Sarmento, 31, was last seen on Jan. 10, according to the West Goshen Police Department and Chester County Detectives.

His gray 2020 Kia Forte on Jan. 26 was discovered in a remote area of Lower Alloways Creek Township (Salem County) NJ, authorities said.

The car had been damaged, apparently, from striking a guardrail, police said.

NJ authorities believe Sarmento has been in the area of lower Alloways Creek Township, Quinton Township, and Alloway Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Goshen Police Department at 610-696-7400 or Lower Alloways Creek Police Det. Michael DeParre at 856-935-6144.

