Great Valley High School Grad, River Johnson Dies At 24

River McNair Johnson of Malvern, PA died on June 28, 2021. He was 24.

Born in Paoli, PA, Johnson was an "accomplished athlete," and the oldest son of eight siblings, his obituary says.

He graduated in 2015 from Great Valley High School in Glen Mills, PA, and went on to attend Wilkes University and West Chester University studying business, according to his obituary.

Johnson was remembered as a "sweet soul," and someone who "dedicated the remainder of his life to spreading the love and salvation of Jesus Christ," his obit says.

He is survived by his parents Scott (Deborah Ludwig), Colleen (Brandon Madison), his grandparents Marie Lizotte, Maury Lizotte, and Walter Deery, and siblings Rain, Zach, Lake, Noah, Storm, Falls, Bay, and Brook.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Winifred M. and Clarence M. Johnson.

Funeral services were held on July 8 at Trinity Assembly of God in West Chester.

