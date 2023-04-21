New Chesco Pizza Hut Will Offer Free Pies For A Year To First 25 Customers

The new pizzeria at 1039 E. Lincoln Highway will launch with a grand opening on Friday, May 5, says the Flynn Restaurant Group, and the first 25 customers to show up when the dining room opens will receive redeemable punch cards for a year's worth of pizza.

The offer applies to "complimentary specialty" pizzas or large pies with up to three toppings, and the lucky few can receive up to two free pizzas per month, owners said.

Also at the new location, diners on the go can swing by the "Hut Lane," a full-service drive-through window.

Inside, guests can look forward to the chain's signature menu items in a "fresh and improved" environment with a "more modern, compact design" than Huts past, management says. The upshot is a restaurant suited for carryout, curbside, delivery, or sit-down dining, according to its owners.

“Flynn Restaurant Group is excited to bring the Pizza Hut dining experience to Coatesville,” said a spokesman. "We look forward to delivering great tasting food and impeccable customer service to new guests in Chester County.”

While the Group already operates Pizza huts in Delaware and Maryland, the Coatesville franchise will be its first in greater Philadelphia, they added.

