Manhunt: Search Continues For Killer Fugitive At Large In Chester County

Cavalcante, who was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole just two weeks before he fled captivity, Daily Voice reported.

In a press conference on Friday, Sept. 1, Chesco District Attorney Deb Ryan said a task force of state, local, and federal authorities is using all available resources to track the killer down, including helicopters, drones, and canine units.

He is still believed to be in the "general area" of Chester County, though the DA said is thought to be "headed south."

Multiple local police departments, county investigators, and US Marshals are searching railways, creeks, and other geographic features that could provide Cavalcante with a route out of Chesco, the DA said.

There is no evidence that he is being helped and he is believed to be hiding alone locally, she added.

Residents are now asked to check their vehicles, home security cameras, and any outbuildings on their property for signs of "criminal activity," state police said at the press conference.

The convicted killer was last seen walking on Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township around 9:40 a.m., officials have said. He is described as 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and "shaggy black curly hair," and was last wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts, and white shoes.

Cavalcante is a Brazilian national who speaks Spanish and Portuguese but only some English, authorities noted.

He is still considered "extremely dangerous" and residents are urged not to approach. If spotted, call 911.

Authorities are offering a combined $10,000 reward for information that leads to the killer's capture. To submit a tip, contact the US Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or visit usmarshals.gov/tips.

Cavalcante was convicted on Aug. 16 of fatally stabbing his 33-year-old ex, Deborah Brandao, at her home in Schuylkill Township in April 2021, officials have said.

He approached Brandao in front of her young children before he "grabbed (her) hair, threw her to the ground, and stabbed her 38 times in her heart, kidney, lungs, and liver, causing her to bleed to death."

The killer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole last Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Cavalcante is also a suspect in a 2017 murder in Brazil, the DA added.

