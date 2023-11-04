Man Exposed Himself At Chester County Park, Police Say

Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police said they were called about a "male subject in the park exposing his genitals" around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Responding officers identified the man as 68-year-old Kim David Maguire of Newtown Square, the department said.

He is charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, and disorderly conduct, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued, police added.

Any witnesses are asked to call Det. Jason Diamond or Lt. David Leahy at 610-692-9600 or submit a tip online through Crimewatch.

