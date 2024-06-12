Fair 73°

Louisiana Homicide Suspect Captured After 2 Stolen Vehicle Pursuits, Crash In Coatesville: Cops

A Louisiana homicide suspect was arrested in Pennsylvania by police investigating a pair of crashes involving stolen vehicles and thefts from a car dealership.

Zyun Thomas.

 Photo Credit: Shrevport PD
Cecilia Levine
Zyun Thomas, 18 — who has been wanted in a March 2023 homicide case out of Shrevport, LA — was arrested after he was developed as a suspect in car thefts and pursuits from Jeff D'Ambrosio Dealership in West Caln on June 4, and was spotted going into a convenience store  on East Lincoln Highway, Coatesville police said.

Officers approached Thomas, who immediately began to resist, police said. Thomas was found to have an active warrant for murder.

Police also said he'd crashed one stolen car into a city building, causing thousands of dollars in damage, and led a pursuit in a different stolen car. Items stolen from the West Caln dealership were found, as were the stolen vehicles.

Thomas was charged with three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, and related charges. Thomas was being held in the Chester County Jail.

