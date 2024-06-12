Louisiana Homicide Suspect Captured After 2 Stolen Vehicle Pursuits, Crash In Coatesville: Cops

Zyun Thomas, 18 — who has been wanted in a March 2023 homicide case out of Shrevport, LA — was arrested after he was developed as a suspect in car thefts and pursuits from Jeff D'Ambrosio Dealership in West Caln on June 4, and was spotted going into a convenience store on East Lincoln Highway, Coatesville police said.

Officers approached Thomas, who immediately began to resist, police said. Thomas was found to have an active warrant for murder.

Police also said he'd crashed one stolen car into a city building, causing thousands of dollars in damage, and led a pursuit in a different stolen car. Items stolen from the West Caln dealership were found, as were the stolen vehicles.

Thomas was charged with three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, and related charges. Thomas was being held in the Chester County Jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.