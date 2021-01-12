PA Man Could Win $1 Million Powerball Prize On 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

A southeastern Pennsylvania man has a chance to ring in the new year $1 million richer.

Brian Mineweaser, 49, of Honey Brook (Chester County), won a special Pennsylvania Lottery Online Prize Drawing, making him eligible to win a $1 million Powerball prize on the live television broadcast of ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest," lottery officials announced Wednesday.

“It’s just so surreal!” Mineweaser said. “It’s amazing that I have a chance to win $1 million. If I won, the money would help me put my four kids through college.”

He is one of five top finalists chosen from lottery players across the country who will compete for the grand prize after the ball drops in Times Square on New Year's Eve.

He was awarded $2,022 for winning the "Second-Chance Drawing." Also, he was given an at-home New Year’s Eve party package that included a $10,000 cash prize, lottery officials said.

Despite being a bundle of nerves, Mineweaser is looking forward to a night that could change his life.

“I’m extremely nervous to appear on national TV, but I’m excited! I’m sure it is going to be a very exciting night,” Mineweaser said.

The other finalists moving on to the New Year’s drawing are Linda Perkins from Aurora, IL; Aaron Rose from Slaughter, LA; Robert Long from Waterloo, IA, who represents a group of 22 lottery players called Lotto 22; and Shari Beenken from Titonka, IA.

“We like to remind our players that it only takes one ticket to win the experience of a lifetime or a life-changing jackpot prize,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said.

Last year, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” took viewers to each of the five finalists’ hometowns. Just after midnight, Carlos Mabry from Washington, D.C. was named the 2021 "Powerball First Millionaire of the Year."

Tune in to "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” on Friday, Dec. 31 at 8/7c on ABC.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.