Know Them? Duo Wanted For West Chester Assault, Authorities Say

The attack happened on the 100 block of West Gay Street around 8 p.m. last Saturday, March 2, said a police spokesman. The victim was found with visible injuries.

Suspect number one is described as a white man wearing a green shirt that reads "Boston" over a white hoodie with blue jeans and white sneakers.

Suspect number two is described as a white man with a black jacket over a shirt that reads "Vermont" with blue jeans and red and white sneakers.

Anyone who can identify them is asked to call WCPD's Ofc. Samantha Long at 610-696-2700.

