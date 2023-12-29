Mostly Cloudy 43°

Juan Castro-Fernandez Charged With Stalking, Harassment: PD

A Delaware man is sought by police months after authorities said he broke the window at a Kennett Square home. 

 Photo Credit: Kennett Square Police Department
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Juan Cesar Castro-Fernandez, 36, of Wilmington, is charged with stalking, harassment, and related counts, according to borough police. 

A resident on the 400 block of Juniper Street called the police about a broken living room window on Oct. 26, authorities said. The resident told officers that she had been having ongoing issues with Castro-Fernandez and suspected he was the culprit. 

Kennett Square police said they have previously sought the 36-year-old for other alleged incidents on Juniper Street. He was accused of making death threats to the victim in September and of following them around in a car and breaking their doorbell camera in April, according to authorities. 

Castro-Fernandez is described as 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information should submit a tip to Kennett Square Police Department. 

