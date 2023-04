The 43-year-old stuntman and pro skateboarder apparently ran into a wooded area before police arrived at the scene of a "disturbance" around 11 a.m. Sunday, April 23, on the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road in Pocopson Township, PA State Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-268-2022.

Earlier this month, Margera was charged with public drunkenness for an incident in a California parking lot.

