Hoarding Case Puppies Among 170 Animals Seized Desperately Need To Be Adopted: Rescuers

More than 170 animals were seized from an Effort (Monroe County) home on Friday, July 14, after the homeowner died, the PSPCA said.

The animals were taken to various shelters in the area, but the PSPCA said conditions were already overcrowded — and are begging for future pet owners to adopt.

The dogs, cats, various types of birds, pigs and guinea pigs were found in unsanitary conditions, according to the PSPCA and 6abc.

"What we thought were 60 dogs quickly doubled when our team arrived on scene," the PSPCA said. "We rescued 140+ dogs and counting. Every time we thought we had located all the dogs, we'd find a room full of more."

Many puppies went to the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, and are available for adoption. PSPCA affiliate site Main Line Animal Rescue (MLAR) is housing nearly 50 of the dogs and they will soon be available for adoption.

Click here to adopt and here to foster.

