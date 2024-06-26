'Great Day In Court': Bam Margera Takes Plea Deal In Chesco Case

The District Attorney's Office said Margera was given six months of probation in total — three months for each count, to be served consecutively.

He could face jail time if he tests positive for drugs during his sentence, 6abc reports.

Margera, a 44-year-old West Chester native, celebrated the outcome on Instagram.

"Great day in court with my phenomenal legal team, Michael VanderVeen, Bill, and Adam Leasure," he wrote.

Margera, famous for his stints on MTV's "Jackass" and "Viva La Bam," was originally charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after an April 2023 incident involving his brother.

He surrendered to police on an arrest warrant days later.

The month prior, he was accused of public intoxication and disorderly conduct at the Radnor Hotel in Delaware County, charges that were later withdrawn.

