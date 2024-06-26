A Few Clouds 90°

SHARE

'Great Day In Court': Bam Margera Takes Plea Deal In Chesco Case

Former reality television star Bam Margera pleaded guilty to two counts of summary disorderly conduct on Wednesday, June 26 as part of a deal with Chester County prosecutors.

Brandon "Bam" Margera and his legal team on Wednesday, June 26. 

Brandon "Bam" Margera and his legal team on Wednesday, June 26. 

 Photo Credit: Instagram/Bam Margera
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The District Attorney's Office said Margera was given six months of probation in total — three months for each count, to be served consecutively. 

He could face jail time if he tests positive for drugs during his sentence, 6abc reports. 

Margera, a 44-year-old West Chester native, celebrated the outcome on Instagram. 

"Great day in court with my phenomenal legal team, Michael VanderVeen, Bill, and Adam Leasure," he wrote. 

Margera, famous for his stints on MTV's "Jackass" and "Viva La Bam," was originally charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after an April 2023 incident involving his brother

He surrendered to police on an arrest warrant days later. 

The month prior, he was accused of public intoxication and disorderly conduct at the Radnor Hotel in Delaware County, charges that were later withdrawn

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE