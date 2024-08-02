Girl Sexually Assaulted By West Whiteland Treatment Center Staffer In Game Of Truth Or Dare: PD

West Whiteland Police Detective Michael Buchmann said in a criminal complaint that on July 3, 2024, he got a call from the Devereux Director of Quality Improvement regarding Shakur Semaj Austin, saying there were rumors circulating that he had engaged in sex acts with a juvenile client.

According to its website, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health is "one of the nation’s largest nonprofit organizations providing services, insight and leadership in the evolving field of behavioral healthcare."

Daily Voice reached out to Devereux for comment on Friday, Aug. 2 at 3:05 p.m. Check back to Daily Voice for possible updates.

WARNING: This news story contains disturbing details. Reader discretion is advised.

Surveillance footage showed that Austin had a 14-year-old client perform oral sex on him on campus in West Whiteland on June 30, according to the affidavit.

The victim said that the incident began as a game of "truth or dare," police paperwork says. Austin allegedly dared the victim to show him her breasts, but when she was apprehensive, he called her a "scaredy cat," police detail in the criminal complaint. The dares became increasingly more sexual, ultimately culminating with the aforementioned sex act, according to police.

During the alleged sex act, Austin held a clipboard in an attempt to obstruct a surveillance camera view, West Whiteland police detail.

Two hours later, he bought the victim a blue Slushie, police said.

Police paperwork also says that the child told her mom that Austin was her "preferred one-to-one," often buying her food from Wawa and letting her use the phone to call family or friends.

Austin remains at large and has been charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child; unlawful contact with a minor; statutory sexual assault; institutional sexual assault of a minor; corruption of minors endangering welfare of children; and indecent assault.

