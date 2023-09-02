Fugitive Sighting: Escaped Killer Spotted In Chester County

Danelo Cavalcante, of Royersford, was convicted earlier this month of fatally stabbing his 33-year-old ex, Deborah Brandao, at her home in Schuylkill Township in April 2021.

He was captured on a residential surveillance camera on Saturday, Sept. 2 around 12:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Lenape Road, approximately 1.5 miles from the prison, DA Deborah Ryan said.

Cavalcante was wearing pants, a light-colored t-shirt, and white sneakers. His appearance has remained unchanged. He has long, black curly hair and wearing a backpack. Police also received a report of an attempted burglary at 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Ballintree Lane in Pocopson Township.

A search of the surrounding area is being conducted by hundreds of law enforcement officers including the U.S. Marshals, SWAT, local, state, and other federal agencies.

The fugitive is from Brazil, with light skin, 5 feet, 120 lbs., with shaggy black hair and brown eyes.

Cavalcante, who was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole just two weeks before he fled captivity, Daily Voice reported.

In a press conference on Friday, Sept. 1, Chesco District Attorney Deb Ryan said a task force of state, local, and federal authorities is using all available resources to track the killer down, including helicopters, drones, and canine units.

There is no evidence that Cavalcante is being helped.

Residents are now asked to check their vehicles, home security cameras, and any outbuildings on their property for signs of "criminal activity," state police said at the press conference.

He is considered "extremely dangerous" and residents are urged not to approach. If spotted, call 911.

Authorities are offering a combined $10,000 reward for information that leads to the killer's capture. To submit a tip, contact the US Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or visit usmarshals.gov/tips.

Before the 2021 killing, Cavalcante approached Brandao in front of her young children before he "grabbed (her) hair, threw her to the ground, and stabbed her 38 times in her heart, kidney, lungs, and liver, causing her to bleed to death."

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole last Wednesday, Aug. 23. Cavalcante is also a suspect in a 2017 murder in Brazil, the DA added.

