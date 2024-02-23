Mostly Cloudy 43°

Driver In Kennett Square Hit-Run Was DUI, Police Claim

The driver accused of fleeing the scene of a two-car crash in Kennett Square is now also accused of driving under the influence, authorities say. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View) / Kennett Square PD
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Kennett Square police said they were called to the corner of South Union and West South streets around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17 for a wreck. Both cars were badly damaged and one had crashed into a traffic light bollard, police said in a release. 

The driver at the scene told officers that the other motorist — later identified as Jose Mendez-Lopez — had fled on foot, the release says. 

Police said they saw him "stumbling down the sidewalk" west on South Street with blood on his face and clothing. Mendez-Lopez, 27, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and later released, the department said. 

His case is pending a preliminary hearing, they added. 

