Fair 32°

SHARE

Wanted: Accused Child Rapist Alvin Daniels

Police in Chester County are seeking a man accused of rape and statutory sexual assault. 

Alvin Daniels

Alvin Daniels

 Photo Credit: West Whiteland Police Dept.
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Alvin Daniels, 30, is also wanted on charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, and over a dozen related felony counts, said the West Whiteland Police Department in a release. 

The charges stem from an incident last November, according to court filings. 

Records also show Daniels, of Drexel Hill, previously entered a negotiated guilty plea to charges of forceable robbery in 2017. 

 He is described as 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anthony DeLuise of the West Whiteland Police Department at 610-363-0200 ext. 1013 or email adeluise@westwhiteland.org.

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE