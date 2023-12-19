Alvin Daniels, 30, is also wanted on charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, and over a dozen related felony counts, said the West Whiteland Police Department in a release.

The charges stem from an incident last November, according to court filings.

Records also show Daniels, of Drexel Hill, previously entered a negotiated guilty plea to charges of forceable robbery in 2017.

He is described as 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anthony DeLuise of the West Whiteland Police Department at 610-363-0200 ext. 1013 or email adeluise@westwhiteland.org.

