David Michael Cox Charged With Carjacking In Parkesburg: PD

A West Chester man is accused of hitting a driver in the head with a firearm before stealing their car over the holiday weekend, say Parkesburg police. 

David Michael Cox, 41, is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and related counts, the department wrote in a release. 

Authorities said the theft happened at the 100 block of Main Street around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23. Investigators claimed Cox ditched the car in West Whiteland, where it was later recovered. 

A warrant for his arrest was issued Sunday, Dec. 24, and Cox was taken into custody on Tuesday, Dec. 26, according to police and court records. 

His bail was set at $75,000 and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11, records also show. 

