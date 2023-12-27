David Michael Cox, 41, is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and related counts, the department wrote in a release.

Authorities said the theft happened at the 100 block of Main Street around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23. Investigators claimed Cox ditched the car in West Whiteland, where it was later recovered.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Sunday, Dec. 24, and Cox was taken into custody on Tuesday, Dec. 26, according to police and court records.

His bail was set at $75,000 and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11, records also show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.