Danelo Cavalcante Captured On Neighborhood Porch Sporting New Look, And Now He Has A Car: PD

The 34-year-old fugitive killer was captured on home surveillance footage on the porch of a residence in northern Chester County near Phoenixville, sometime late Saturday, Sept. 9, Pennsylvania State Police said.

He appears to be rocking a new, clean-shaven look and has a new set of wheels: A 2020 White Ford Transit, police said.

Cavalcante is wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball style hat, green prison pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is contact 911 or the Tip Line at 717-562-2987.

Cavalcante has been at large since last Thursday, Aug. 31, and was spotted twice on Friday, Sept. 8 in the Longwood Gardens, where a massive search has been under way. It's unclear where the new search parameters are, as circumstances seem to be getting more complicated.

