Overcast 55°

SHARE

Dan Jurich Fills Late Sam Ganow's Octorara School Board Seat

The Octorara Area School Board appointed a new member at its meeting last Wednesday, Feb. 28. 

Dan Jurch, Sam Ganow

Dan Jurch, Sam Ganow

 Photo Credit: YouTube/Octorara Area School District // Sam Ganow Facebook
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Dan Jurich will fill the seat left vacant by the death of former board president Sam Ganow, members unanimously decided. 

Jurich's term is set to expire in 2025 and he has not yet been given a committee assignment, according to the board website. 

Ganow was killed when the twin-engine Grumman American GA-7 he was flying in crashed near Coatesville on the afternoon of Feb. 1. He was the only person onboard and the crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. 

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE