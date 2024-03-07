Dan Jurich will fill the seat left vacant by the death of former board president Sam Ganow, members unanimously decided.

Jurich's term is set to expire in 2025 and he has not yet been given a committee assignment, according to the board website.

Ganow was killed when the twin-engine Grumman American GA-7 he was flying in crashed near Coatesville on the afternoon of Feb. 1. He was the only person onboard and the crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

