Creep Keeps Breaking Into House To Watch Young Girl Sleep, Coatesville Mom Says

While Coatesville police over the weekend said only that the unidentified man broke into a Pennsylvania Avenue home on multiple occasions, the homeowner, Tiffani Szabara, tells 6abc that surveillance footage caught him four times walking through her kitchen then making a bee-line toward her daughter's bedroom.

Then, he stands at the top of the stairs and watches the girl sleep, Szabara said.

"Does anybody recognize this guy? He broke in through my back door and was watching my daughters sleep and tried to get her to go with him and he took an article of clothing with him as he fled," Szabara said on Facebook on Dec. 24.

"PLEASE HELP ME CATCH THIS PEDOPHILE!!!! I am single mom with 4 girls and he’s been watching us for months and has successfully broke in 3x with many other attempts to get in as well. It’s always between the hours of 3-5am."

