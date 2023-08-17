Light Rain 82°

Chipotle Theft: $1K Worth Of Catering Stolen In Chesco, Police Say

Customers were left hungry after a catering order at a West Whiteland Chipotle was intercepted by a thief over the weekend, township police say. 

The Chipotle thief, according to police. Photo Credit: West Whiteland Police Dept.
Mac Bullock
It happened on Saturday, Aug. 12. An unknown man walked into the right restaurant and gave the right name before making off with $1,000 worth of Chipotle that was not for him, according to authorities. 

The theft went unnoticed until the real customer showed up, they added. 

Anyone who can identify the man in the police photo is asked to call Det. Scott Pezick of the West Whiteland Police Department at 484-875-6021 or email spezick@westwhiteland.org.

