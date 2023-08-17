Chipotle Theft: $1K Worth Of Catering Stolen In Chesco, Police Say

It happened on Saturday, Aug. 12. An unknown man walked into the right restaurant and gave the right name before making off with $1,000 worth of Chipotle that was not for him, according to authorities.

The theft went unnoticed until the real customer showed up, they added.

Anyone who can identify the man in the police photo is asked to call Det. Scott Pezick of the West Whiteland Police Department at 484-875-6021 or email spezick@westwhiteland.org.

