Chester County Officials To Address Security Concerns In Town Hall Meeting

The forums will address security measures at the Chester County Prison, a much-scrutinized topic after convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante escaped the jail and spent two weeks on the run.

The meetings will take place Monday, Sept. 18 and Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at Pocopson Elementary School.

In addition to security, officials will discuss emergency communications and offer emotional counseling support for area residents.

Residents can also voice concerns to the Chester County Prison Board during its meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Commissioners’ Public Meeting Room, 313 West Market St, 6th Floor, West Chester.

The board meeting will also be streamed via Zoom, with access details available on the county website.

