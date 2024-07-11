Chester County Man On 'Road To Recovery' After Being Struck By Falling Tree: Fund

Dusinberre, a Chester County resident working a summer job on a Wyoming ranch, was injured during a hiking trip in Montana on June 28, according to the fundraiser.

"While sitting by a river, enjoying the sun and reading books, a gust of wind caused a tree to fall on Will and two friends at the base of Porcupine Falls," wrote organizer Ann Demilio of Devon.

Dusinberre was airlifted to St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings then flown to another hospital in Denver, where he remains in the ICU with "severe" injuries, according to Demilio.

"He is going to have numerous surgeries over the course of the next few weeks and his road to recovery will be long," she wrote.

Demilio said donations will assist with his medical expenses. As of Thursday, July 11, the effort has raised nearly $100,000.

"His friendly manner, bright smile, and infectious musical talents brought joy and happiness to the many visitors who vacations (at HF Bar Ranch in Wyoming)," she wrote.

"Please share with friends and please say a prayer."

