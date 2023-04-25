Fair 48°

Chesco Woman Ran Over Victim With Own Car During Fight, Police Claim

A Chester County woman is accused of stealing another's car during an argument and then running the vehicle owner over, say authorities. 

Kayla M. Jacobs Merritt, 24, of West Chester
Photo Credit: West Chester Police Department
Mac Bullock
Kayla Jacobs-Merritt, 24, of West Chester, is charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and related counts, police said in a release. 

Investigators believe Jacobs-Merritt and another person were arguing in the Bradford Plaza parking lot around 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21. 

Police said "things began to turn physical" when Jacobs-Merritt allegedly got in the other person's car without permission, threatened to stab them, and then ran them over with their own car, "causing injury." She also struck a bystander while running over the victim, authorities claim. 

Jacobs-Merritt was taken to the Chester County jail and bail was set at $200,000, state court filings show. She is due in court for a preliminary hearing on April 28. 

