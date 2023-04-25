Chesco Woman Ran Over Victim With Own Car During Fight, Police Claim

Kayla Jacobs-Merritt, 24, of West Chester, is charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and related counts, police said in a release.

Investigators believe Jacobs-Merritt and another person were arguing in the Bradford Plaza parking lot around 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

Police said "things began to turn physical" when Jacobs-Merritt allegedly got in the other person's car without permission, threatened to stab them, and then ran them over with their own car, "causing injury." She also struck a bystander while running over the victim, authorities claim.

Jacobs-Merritt was taken to the Chester County jail and bail was set at $200,000, state court filings show. She is due in court for a preliminary hearing on April 28.

