Chesco Man Put Tracking Devices On Ex's Car, Authorities Say

Keith E. Dewalt, 49, of Spring City, was arrested on Wednesday, June 14, and soon released on $20,000 unsecured bail, said North Coventry Township Police in a release.

Investigators say Dewalt's ex contacted them about possible tracking devices on their car on March 13. Detectives searched the vehicle and found two separate GPS devices attached to the frame, the department said.

Police obtained a warrant for the devices' data and found that they were purchased by Dewalt, authorities claimed. Investigators believe the trackers were on the car for about three months and that Dewalt attached them after the relationship had ended.

He is charged with criminal use of a communications facility, unlawful use of a computer, and intercepting communications — all felonies — in addition to misdemeanor stalking and wiretap violations, the department said.

Court records show Dewalt is due back in court on June 29 for his preliminary hearing.

