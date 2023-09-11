US Marshals 'Playing The Long Game' In Hunt For Danelo Cavalcante

In the Monday, Sept. 11 press conference held by state police Lt. Col. George Bivens and others, authorities said their efforts have "shifted" into a "fugitive investigation."

The painstaking effort to track down the escaped killer was frustrated over the weekend when Cavalcante slipped past the established perimeter at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square.

Cavalcante snuck past police after stealing an unlocked van from a Pocopson Meadow dairy farm and driving it until he ran out of gas on Saturday, Sept. 9, authorities have said. The van was found abandoned in a field near East Nantmeal Township on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Troopers had been planning to carry out a "major push" into the Longwood Gardens perimeter on Monday before he escaped the area, authorities said. State police have not established another "defined search area" since.

US Marshal Robert Clark told reporters Monday that his agency is pivoting to play the "long game" — to include a "longer investigation" with "more resources" available, though he said they still expect to catch Cavalcante sometime "soon."

While the escaped convict had the initiative when he was hiding in the woods, Clark said the "advantage has shifted" to law enforcement as Cavalcante finds himself in an increasingly urbanized environment with fewer places to hide.

Lt. Col. Bivens said he still has every reason to believe that Cavalcante is in Chester County, though he previously characterized the manhunt as "nationwide."

There is no evidence that the 34-year-old has obtained another vehicle, authorities said.

Cavalcante's sister was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents sometime over the weekend. Bivens said Monday that she was being processed for deportation because she had overstayed her visa and that keeping her in-country served no purpose to the investigation.

While there is no evidence that Cavalcante is armed, troopers continue to treat him as such, Bivens continued. He noted that the fugitive has been seen with a backpack, the contents of which remain a mystery to law enforcement.

Police have not said if anyone is suspected of assisting Cavalcante since his Aug. 31 breakout, though the fugitive has appeared to shave his face since and change his clothes since then.

Authorities said he still has family members in the area but declined to comment further.

As for the failure to contain Cavalcante within Longwood Gardens, Bivens there were "unique challenges" at the property including underground tunnels and dense terrain that made it difficult to follow up on reported sightings.

"I knew there were weaknesses in that perimeter," he said.

Bivens maintains that Cavalcante's daring escape from CCP just days after receiving a life sentence was not pre-planned.

"His actions show he's desperate," the Lt. Col. said.

Cavalcante is now believed to be wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, a black baseball-style hat, green prison pants, and white shoes.

The reward for information leading to his capture now stands at $25,000. Anyone with information can contact 911 or the Tip Line at 717-562-2987.

