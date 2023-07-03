'Calculated And Diabolical': Philly Man Gets Prison Time For ChescoHome Invasion

Kareem Harper-El, 40, was previously convicted on multiple felony charges late last year, Daily Voice reported.

Prosecutors said Harper-El, working together with Renada Myers of Coatesville, arranged to meet with the victim, an unnamed 40-year-old man, at his Pennsbury Township home for "a sexual encounter" on Aug. 7, 2018.

Instead of the planned rendezvous with Myers, Harper-El and a third, unidentified accomplice arrived at the home and forced their way inside, the DA's Office said.

"The victim was physically assaulted, held at gunpoint, restrained with extension cords, and forced to unlock his gun safe," DA Deb Ryan's Office said.

They made off with the victim's five guns as well as $200 in cash, watches, an iPhone, and car keys, authorities said.

The victim suffered "significant" injuries to his head, face, and ear, but still managed to escape out of a bedroom window and call police, prosecutors said.

“This was a calculated and diabolical attack by the defendant and other co-conspirators," DA Ryan said.

Harper-El was convicted of robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, and related charges in October. Myers was convicted of criminal conspiracy, prostitution, and related counts in 2021.

