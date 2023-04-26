Burglar Sentenced For Home Invasion Murder Of 'Hero' Pottstown Teen

Juan "Coco" Ortiz-Encarnacion, 31, of Reading, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty to third-degree murder, conspiracy, and robbery, said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan's Office in a release.

"Coco" joined Jonathan Malave and Ricardo Rivera on Sept. 24, 2017, to rob a home on Worth Boulevard where they "believed there were drugs and money inside," the DA's Office said.

In the home were five people, including Doyle and three children under the age of 10, authorities said. At some point during the robbery, Doyle fought with Rivera to protect the other children in the home, but Rivera shot him twice, according to the release.

The 17-year-old was taken to Reading Hospital where he died the next day from his wounds, prosecutors said.

Malave, whose role was to drive the getaway car, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, robbery, and conspiracy in October 2021. Rivera, the shooter, was convicted of second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, conspiracy, and related offenses on April 25, 2022.

Exactly one year later, Ortiz-Encarnacion entered his own guilty plea. Police believe he was to act as "muscle" during the armed robbery.

“The defendant helped facilitate a robbery with others that resulted in the tragic death of a young man," DA Ryan wrote in a statement.

"The victim died a hero by actively shielding other children in the house when he was killed. We thank all law enforcement and prosecutors for their persistence in seeking justice for Davey and his family.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.