Berwyn House Fire Sends One To Hospital: Officials

The fire was "well-advanced" by the time authorities arrived at the 400 block of Leopard Road around 11 a.m., Berwyn Fire Company said in a release.

Because the interior of the home was still badly damaged from a blaze on May 1, firefighters made the decision not to go inside, officials said.

Members of the Radnor Fire Company, Malvern Fire Company, Goshen Fire Company, East Whiteland Fire Company, and Good Will Fire Company No. 2 of West Chester were also at the scene.

One resident received minor injuries and no firefighters were hurt, they added.

Crews continue to work the scene and Sugartown Road is closed between Leopard and Lenope roads, authorities said in the release.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Chester County Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Easttown Township Police Department.

