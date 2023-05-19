°

SHARE

ATM 'Skimming' Device Found At Chesco Wawa: Police

Authorities in Chester County are warning Wawa shoppers to double-check their bank statements after an illegal skimming device was discovered on an in-store ATM. 

The ATM on the right had an illegal card reading device attached to it, say Caln police.
The ATM on the right had an illegal card reading device attached to it, say Caln police. Photo Credit: Facebook/Caln Twp. Police Dept.
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

It happened in Caln, township police said. A service technician located the device on a PNC Bank ATM at the 3025 Lincoln Highway Wawa, the department wrote in a release. 

Investigators believe the skimmer was installed sometime between 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, and 2 p.m. on Monday, May 15. The device, authorities say, is thought to be able to read the debit card number and record the PIN entered by the user. 

With that information, scammers can "clone" a victim's debit card and make unauthorized purchases, Caln police warn. Anyone who used the affected ATM (the one on the right in the police-provided photo) should contact their bank, authorities said. 

It's not the first time such devices have been located at area convenience stores. 

In March, at least five skimmers were found on ATMs at 7-Eleven stores across Montgomery County. A week later, similar setups were discovered at gas pumps in Bucks County. 

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE