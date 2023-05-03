Partly Cloudy 48°

Accused Chesco Stalker Followed 'Juvenile' Boy To Work, Gym: State Police

A Coatesville man is accused of stalking a "juvenile" victim in Chester County, state police say. 

Dennis Baynard, 49
Dennis Baynard, 49 Photo Credit: Twitter/PSPTroopJPIO
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Dennis Baynard, 49, is charged with unlawful contact, corruption of a minor, harassment, and related counts, said Trooper James Grothey in a statement. 

Investigators believe Baynard followed the alleged victim at his place of work, his gym, and his home, troopers said. He was arrested on Monday, May 1, and posted a $10,000 bond on Wednesday, May 3, according to state court records. 

Baynard has a preliminary hearing before Judge Scott A. Massey scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, court filings show. 

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 610-268-2022. 

