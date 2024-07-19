Woman Killed In Northeast Philly Double Shooting, Authorities Say

The victims were shot on the 6700 block of Marsden Street around 11:20 a.m., authorities said.

The woman was shot multiple times in her arm and back before succumbing to her injuries at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, according to police. Her name and age were not reported.

The 23-year-old male victim was shot in the right side and arm, and is in stable condition at Jefferson-Torresdale, they added.

No weapons were recovered from the scene and no arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon, PPD said. Homicide detectives are investigating.

