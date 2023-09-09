Fog/Mist 73°

Woman Charged With 16 Counts Of Child Sex Abuse: Perkasie Police

A Sellersville woman is charged with more than a dozen felony counts related to child sex abuse, Perkasie police say. 

Stephanie Chubb; Perkasie Police
Mac Bullock
Stephanie L. Chubb, 30, was arraigned Thursday, Sept. 7 on charges of child pornography, dissemination, corruption of minors, indecent assault, and related offenses, according to the department and state court records. 

She was remanded to the Bucks County Prison in lieu of a $500,000 bond, police added. 

Authorities say they have identified one victim but believe there may be more. Anyone with information is asked to call Perkasie police detectives at 215-257-6876. 

