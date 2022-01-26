Up To Foot Of Snow Possible For Weekend Winter Storm

The winter storm heading to the East Coast this weekend is beginning to take shape.

Six to 12 inches of snow are possible in the eastern part of the state and 3 to 6 inches elsewhere, AccuWeather.com says. The eastern portion of Pennsylvania could get three to six inches inches, and flurries elsewhere.

"All current evidence suggests that the storm will be close enough for at least a major New England snowstorm," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

It all depends on one of two storm scenarios being tracked by meteorologists Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather.

One scenario suggests New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia will get heavy snow and gusty winds.

The other could "mean an all-out blizzard for Boston and Cape Cod with very little if any, snow for the mid-Atlantic," AccuWeather says.

The forecast is expected to change in the coming days and it was not yet known how much snow the areas would get.

