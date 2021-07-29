Tornados Wreak Havoc In Bucks, Mercer Counties

Tornados touched down in Bucks and Mercer counties Thursday evening, downing trees, collapsing buildings and leaving thousands without power.

One tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Mercerville-Hamilton Square near Trenton at 6:34 p.m. Another was in Solebury and the second in Bensalem near the Neshaminy Mall just after 7 p.m.

** Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com **

A partial collapse was reported at the Faulkner Buick GMC Trevose, where a mass casualty was declared.

More than 7,000 Bucks County PECO customers did not have power. More than 500 PSE&G customers were without power in the Trenton area.

Dozens of trees were downed as water flooded streets throughout the area.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 9 p.m. for much of the region.

