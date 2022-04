A tornado touched down this week in northern Bucks County, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The EF1 tornado occurred during the storms Thursday, March 31 about 15 to 20 miles over the Northampton County line in Bedminster Township, the NWS said.

Winds hit a max of approximately 100 mph. Its path was about 2 miles and its width 100 yards, or 300 feet.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.