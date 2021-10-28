Heavy Rain To Welcome Weekend In PA: Forecasters

Another storm is heading to Pennsylvania Friday and could linger until Saturday afternoon, meteorologists say.

Light showers will begin in the early afternoon and get progressively harder into the evening hours, the National Weather Service says.

Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are forecast in eastern Pennsylvania, forecasters say.

The highest risk of minor and moderate tidal flooding, as well as wind gusts of 45 to 60 mph, is expected to occur primarily along the Delaware and New Jersey coastlines, meteorologists say.

