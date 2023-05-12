Wanted Identity Thief Had Others' Passports, Social Security Cards At His Home: Bucks Police

Central Bucks Regional Police Department responded to a report of "possible drug activity" at 625 N. Main Street in the Borough on Thursday, May 11, they said in a release.

During their search, officers said they found multiple Social Security cards, debit and credit cards, US passports, and birth certificates in other peoples' names. They also said they found drug paraphernalia at the home.

Now, 38-year-old Christopher Michael Scott is wanted on 13 counts of felony identity fraud, CBRPD said.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued and anyone with information is asked to call Officer Hochmuth at 215-345-4143 or submit a tip on the Bucks County Crime Watch webpage.

