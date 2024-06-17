'Vibrant' 17-Year-Old Girl Killed In Philadelphia Park Was Preparing To Begin College: Campaign

The 17-year-old girl was planning on starting school at Morgan State College, her family said in a GoFundMe.

But the teen's future was cut short on June 14, when she was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

According to Fox29, Isya, three boys, and one other girl were struck by gunfire that rang out at a pop-up party, which had moved from 29th and Ridge over to North 33 after police broke it up.

"A vibrant young scholar, entrepreneur and soon to be Morgan State College student leaves behind a devastated family and community," reads a GoFundMe launched for the girl's family. "Please don’t allow her to be another statistic in your mind. She was bright and beautiful with dreams just like anyone else."

Click here for more from Fox29 and here to donate to Isya's campaign.

