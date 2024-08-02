Uturah Golson, 33, pleaded guilty in April to criminal attempt to commit rape of a child, criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and criminal solicitation to photograph or film a child sex act, according to the Bucks County District Attorney.

Golson appeared before Common Pleas Judge Charissa J. Liller on Thursday, Aug. 1, and she sent him to state prison for up to 17 years.

Additionally, she sentenced Golson to 20 years of probation and recommended that the state prison give him sex offender supervision and mental health treatment.

The investigation by the Bensalem Township Police Department began in March 2023 when Golson started an inappropriate sexual conversation on a dating app with an alleged 12-year-old female, the DA said.

During the conversation, Golson asked the juvenile if she would send him nude photos.

The messaging continued for over three months.

In July 2023, Golson took public transportation from his home in Pottstown to Bensalem to meet with the juvenile to have a sexual encounter. That meeting never took place, but Golson was identified as being in the area while he was messaging the juvenile stating that he was at her residence, the DA said.

After the canceled meeting, Golson continued to message the juvenile.

Golson was arrested on July 13, 2023.

