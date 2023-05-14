Unruly Behavior At Neshaminy Mall Carnival Prompts Chaperone Policy

Citing a night of "unacceptable activity" on and around the carnival grounds, Bensalem police and Dreamland Amusements will be implementing a chaperone policy for all children under 18 years old.

An increased presence of Bensalem police and carnival security officers can also be expected for the duration of the carnival, which runs from May 11 through May 21.

"A single entrance has been established and all guests ages 18 and older should be prepared to show valid identification (with picture and date of birth) such as a driver’s license, state identification card, military ID, passport or visa." police said. "Failure to comply may result in removal from the premises."

The carnival will close at 10 p.m. every night, and police are taking a zero tolerance policy.

"These changes have been made so that everyone who attends this years carnival can have a good time and enjoy themselves," police said.

Authorities did not say specifically what happened to prompt the changes.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.